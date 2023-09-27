Una Grace Rutledge Currier, Harriman

Una Grace Rutledge Currier of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023. She was born on September 12, 1932, and we celebrated her 91st birthday last week. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and soon-to-be great-great-grandmother but most of all she was a Christian that prayed for her family and read her Bible every day. She attended Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for over 50 years and gave many children candy at church for a hug in return. You never left her home without a hug and some candy. She worked as a bookkeeper at Acme Drug Store until its closing. Besides her family, she loved her Dr. Peppers and roses. Her grandkids made her incredibly happy bringing her roses over the past few months. She made sure we watered and put ice in the vases every day. She loved going to the beach with her family and went until she could no longer make the walk to the beach due to her health. She never complained while being on Hospice. Now she is in Heaven – no more pain and no more suffering!

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, Onnie Currier, her parents, William and Martha Rutledge, seven brothers, Ira, Willie, Ewell ” Red,” James “Jim,” Clarence, Robert and Edward; and sisters, Louise Currier and Thelma Wheeler.

Survivors include:

Children: Son & Daughter-in-law Stevan & Debra Currier of Harriman

Daughters & sons-in-law Martha & Johnny Hall of Harriman

Karen & Jeff Crabtree of Rockwood

Cathy & Jackie Smith of Harriman

Grandchildren: Johnny & Kadra Hall of Harriman

Kimberly Clower of Harriman

Scott Hall of Harriman

Tammy & Scott Harvey of Harriman

Dustin & Shelley Smith of Harriman

Bryan Crabtree of Knoxville

Aaron & Anna Ruth Crabtree of Rockwood

Nathan Smith of Harriman

Great Grandchildren: Katie & Keaton Hall of Harriman

Taylor & Josh Mettica of Knoxville

Caden Clower of Kingston

Morgan & Jacob Kinney of Kingston

Olivia & Landon Griffis of Rockwood

Brady Harvey of Harriman

Carter & McKenzie Smith of Harriman

Kiley, Cameron & Cannon Smith of Clinton

Several nieces & nephews near and far – She loved them all.

Special thanks to her niece, Lisa Bass, for helping as a caretaker and to her niece, Helen Sarten for checking on Mom every day and picking up things she needed from the store. Special friends for over 50 years Rev. Larry and Retta Bolden and Family, University of Tennessee Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 27 at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Harriman. Rev. Larry Bolden, Rev. Clint Boyer, and Rev. James Jones, Jr., officiating. Interment in Roane Memorial Gardens immediately following. Pallbearers will be Caden Clower, Aaron Crabtree, Bryan Crabtree, Landon Griffis, Johnny Hall, Keaton Hall, Scott Hall, Brady Harvey, Scott Harvey, Jacob Kinney, Josh Mettica, Carter Smith, Dustin Smith, and Nathan Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cameron Smith and Cannon Smith. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Currier Family.

