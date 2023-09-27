Una Grace Rutledge Currier, Harriman

Una Grace Rutledge Currier of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023. She was born on September 12, 1932, and we celebrated her 91st birthday last week. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and soon-to-be great-great-grandmother but most of all she was a Christian that prayed for her family and read her Bible every day. She attended Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for over 50 years and gave many children candy at church for a hug in return. You never left her home without a hug and some candy. She worked as a bookkeeper at Acme Drug Store until its closing. Besides her family, she loved her Dr. Peppers and roses. Her grandkids made her incredibly happy bringing her roses over the past few months. She made sure we watered and put ice in the vases every day. She loved going to the beach with her family and went until she could no longer make the walk to the beach due to her health. She never complained while being on Hospice. Now she is in Heaven – no more pain and no more suffering!
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, Onnie Currier, her parents, William and Martha Rutledge, seven brothers, Ira, Willie, Ewell ” Red,” James “Jim,” Clarence, Robert and Edward; and sisters, Louise Currier and Thelma Wheeler.
Survivors include:
Children: Son & Daughter-in-law Stevan & Debra Currier of Harriman
Daughters & sons-in-law Martha & Johnny Hall of Harriman
Karen & Jeff Crabtree of Rockwood
Cathy & Jackie Smith of Harriman
Grandchildren: Johnny & Kadra Hall of Harriman
Kimberly Clower of Harriman
Scott Hall of Harriman
Tammy & Scott Harvey of Harriman
Dustin & Shelley Smith of Harriman
Bryan Crabtree of Knoxville
Aaron & Anna Ruth Crabtree of Rockwood
Nathan Smith of Harriman
Great Grandchildren: Katie & Keaton Hall of Harriman
Taylor & Josh Mettica of Knoxville
Caden Clower of Kingston
Morgan & Jacob Kinney of Kingston
Olivia & Landon Griffis of Rockwood
Brady Harvey of Harriman
Carter & McKenzie Smith of Harriman
Kiley, Cameron & Cannon Smith of Clinton
Several nieces & nephews near and far – She loved them all.
Special thanks to her niece, Lisa Bass, for helping as a caretaker and to her niece, Helen Sarten for checking on Mom every day and picking up things she needed from the store. Special friends for over 50 years Rev. Larry and Retta Bolden and Family, University of Tennessee Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 27 at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Harriman. Rev. Larry Bolden, Rev. Clint Boyer, and Rev. James Jones, Jr., officiating. Interment in Roane Memorial Gardens immediately following. Pallbearers will be Caden Clower, Aaron Crabtree, Bryan Crabtree, Landon Griffis, Johnny Hall, Keaton Hall, Scott Hall, Brady Harvey, Scott Harvey, Jacob Kinney, Josh Mettica, Carter Smith, Dustin Smith, and Nathan Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cameron Smith and Cannon Smith. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Currier Family.