Tyler Dewayne Burchfield, 24, Andersonville

Tyler Dewayne Burchfield, age 24 of Andersonville, TN. passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023. He was born on September 22, 1999, in Oak Ridge, TN, and lived in Georgia for a short period of time where he met his wife. Tyler enjoyed the simple things in life, such as hunting, fishing, kayaking, raising chickens, and spending time with his wife. He had a sense of humor and loved to make those around him laugh, never meeting a stranger.

Tyler is preceded in death by grandparents Mary Rose Bean Ford, Donald Kassner, Sue Ann Kassner, and special friend David Harness.

Tyler is survived by his wife Julie Otten Burchfield; parents Ricky Burchfield and wife Shila Kassner Burchfield; brother Cameron Burchfield and wife Rheanna of Oak Ridge, Tn.; sister Alyssa Burchfield of Oak Ridge, Tn.; and many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Burchfield Family on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Timmy Hopper officiating.

Interment will follow at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Burchfield, Cameron Burchfield, Jesse Kassner, Jimmy Webber, Jake Lowe, Zachary Kassner, Jadon Wieger, Brian Keith and Aiden Ortiz.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Tyler Dewayne Burchfield.

