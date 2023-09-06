Truck Crash in Kingston Injures One

Photo provided by Chief Willie Gordon, Kingston Fire Department

An early morning accident on Interstate 40 near Kingston occurred just after 7:00 this morning shutting down westbound traffic near the 353-mile marker. A box type cabover truck slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer pinning the driver inside with extensive damage to the truck. Kingston Fire was able to extricate the driver. Chief Gorden stated it took about an hour to get the driver freed from the wreckage and sent to a hospital in Knoxville. Fortunately, the driver had non-life-threatening injuries, but had several fractured bones.

Traffic was backed up due to an earlier call stating that a male subject was struck by vehicle in the area, Chief Gordon told us, several law enforcement vehicles were in the area looking for that incident, but it never revealed any person being struck by a vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash report, and we will have more on this as we get it from them.

