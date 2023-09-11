Travis Gregory Garner, Clinton

Travis Gregory Garner, 46, of Clinton, TN, went to his heavenly home on September 7, 2023.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory: parents, Stanley and Jo-Isuk Garner; loving son who he adored, Riley Garner; wife, Theresa Garner; brother, Daniel (Tina) and niece, Chloe Garner; as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Wanda Garner, Aunt Sharon, several uncles and cousins, and Theresa’s grandmother, Nancy Lowe.

Travis was an avid UT football fan and worked as an auto detailer.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, September 12 with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 13 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to thank Travis’s doctor and the CCU staff of Parkwest Hospital for their loving care of Travis.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holley Gamble Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at holleygamble.com.

