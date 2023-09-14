TRAFFIC ALERT

KNOX COUNTY

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning on Sunday, September 17, the northbound right lane on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) will be closed between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail while crews install a temporary rock catchment fence. This closure will be in place nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Thursday, September 21.

In addition, next week the contractor may utilize shoulders and traffic pacing operations to move equipment and perform various work activities in this area. These operations will be intermittent daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and are anticipated to have minimal impact to traffic.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

