TRAFFIC ALERT

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 8 Views

KNOX COUNTY

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning on Sunday, September 17, the northbound right lane on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) will be closed between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail while crews install a temporary rock catchment fence. This closure will be in place nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Thursday, September 21.

In addition, next week the contractor may utilize shoulders and traffic pacing operations to move equipment and perform various work activities in this area. These operations will be intermittent daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and are anticipated to have minimal impact to traffic. 

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.  Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

09-14-23-Postcard-Alcoa-Highway-UpdateDownload

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Reps Ragan and Butler Announce Traffic Safety Grants

State representative John Ragan and state representative Ed Butler this week announcing $374,749 in grant …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: