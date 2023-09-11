Tommy Joe Compton, Clinton

Mr. Tommy Joe Compton, age 78 of Clinton passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Tommy was born and raised on Pine Ridge Road in the Marlow Community. Per his wishes, he passed away peacefully in his sleep in the same location as the original family home he was born in.

Tommy was a soldier in the US Army stationed on ARADCOM Naval bases. He left the military with the rank of E-5 and with several commendations for his excellent service.

Tommy was also a member of the Anderson County Toy Run Association (ACTRA) for 20 years and was Chairman for 6, making many lifelong friends in the process who have now become the familys’. He was very humble and very proud that he was a part of this association, which over the years raised over $244,000 so that Anderson County Children in need could shop and have a wonderful Christmas.

Preceded in death by: Father William David McFalls

Stepfathers- Maynard Brock & Roy Goodwin

Mother- Stella Goodwin

Brother: Glenn Brock

Survived by his children: Daughter Sonya Compton Kirk and husband Brian.

Son: Tommy Joe Compton Jr.

Brothers: Henry Brock and wife Shirley

Sister- Amanda Gaye Ours- spouse- Brian Ours

Sister-in-law: Patricia Brock

Grandchildren: Joshua and wife Stephanie Compton, Alisha Potter, Samantha and husband Blake Wynn, Joseph Compton, Joshua Kirk

Great Grandchildren: Mason Dickson, Hannah Wynn, Wesley Potter, Ian Neely, Everlee Compton, Leyanna Lopez

Visitation Friday, September 15 from 6-8:00 pm with Funeral to follow at 8:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation

Graveside Service with Military Honors Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:00 am at Poplar Creek Cemetery, Clinton, Tennessee

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...