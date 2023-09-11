Tommy Joe Compton, Clinton

Mr. Tommy Joe Compton, age 78 of Clinton passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Tommy was born and raised on Pine Ridge Road in the Marlow Community. Per his wishes, he passed away peacefully in his sleep in the same location as the original family home he was born in.
Tommy was a soldier in the US Army stationed on ARADCOM Naval bases. He left the military with the rank of E-5 and with several commendations for his excellent service.
Tommy was also a member of the Anderson County Toy Run Association (ACTRA) for 20 years and was Chairman for 6, making many lifelong friends in the process who have now become the familys’. He was very humble and very proud that he was a part of this association, which over the years raised over $244,000 so that Anderson County Children in need could shop and have a wonderful Christmas.
Preceded in death by: Father William David McFalls
Stepfathers- Maynard Brock & Roy Goodwin
Mother- Stella Goodwin
Brother: Glenn Brock
Survived by his children: Daughter Sonya Compton Kirk and husband Brian.
Son: Tommy Joe Compton Jr.
Brothers: Henry Brock and wife Shirley
Sister- Amanda Gaye Ours- spouse- Brian Ours
Sister-in-law: Patricia Brock
Grandchildren: Joshua and wife Stephanie Compton, Alisha Potter, Samantha and husband Blake Wynn, Joseph Compton, Joshua Kirk
Great Grandchildren: Mason Dickson, Hannah Wynn, Wesley Potter, Ian Neely, Everlee Compton, Leyanna Lopez
Visitation Friday, September 15 from 6-8:00 pm with Funeral to follow at 8:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation
Graveside Service with Military Honors Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:00 am at Poplar Creek Cemetery, Clinton, Tennessee