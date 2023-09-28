Time to Get Medieval at the 8th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire

(Submitted)

GREATER KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (September 12, 2023) The 8th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire invites you to travel back in time to 501 AD to “Live the Age of Chivalry.” The festival will open on October 7 and run for three consecutive weekends on Saturdays and Sundays. This outdoor, interactive, family-friendly event will spring to life in Harriman, just west of Knoxville.

“King Arthur has married Guinevere and united Britain, but now the Nordics are invading! Instead of war, Arthur tries diplomacy by inviting them his anniversary festival. Will it work? Come and see!” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director.

Patrons are encouraged to come to the festival with a sense of play. Wearing a medieval costume is optional, but patrons can enter the costume contest to win a prize. Patrons can also perform a talent on stage in the Gong Show and be knighted after the chess matches. For the more romantic, folk dancing and speed courting are available. There will also be unicorn photo opportunities, goat petting, axe-throwing, corn hole, giant chess, steel drum, and other games.

Throughout the eight-acre medieval village, professional entertainers will perform at scheduled times. Shows will include jousting tournaments, combat chess, comedy shows, children’s shows, and Celtic music. Patrons can also meet and interact with costumed street characters. Please visit the website for entertainment details: https://tmfaire.com/medieval-faire-entertainment/. Schedules will be available online and at the festival.

Adding to the festivities will be a variety of juried craft vendors, selling period costumes, accessories, and gifts. Food will be available for purchase, including turkey legs, BBQ, grilled meat and vegetable wraps, sandwiches, and desserts. Hot and cold beverages will also be available, including beer for adults ages 21 or older with a valid photo ID. Vendors are independent businesses and accept cash and credit.

The Tennessee Medieval Faire will be open rain or shine. The dates are October 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 2023. Hours are 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Free field parking is provided, with handicap parking available near the entrance. The grounds consist of semi-rugged terrain with grass and some topography.

Admission prices include all taxes and fees and are $20 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 5 to 12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at https://darkhorsellc.ticketspice.com/tennessee-medieval-faire-2023 or on festival days at the ticket house for cash or credit. There will be no ATM onsite, so patrons are encouraged purchase festival beverage tickets (online and at the festival) and to bring cash for purchases, tips, and convenience.

Although there is no public camping onsite, a list of local accommodations has been provided by Roane Tourism: https://www.roanetourism.com/stay/list/ Festival rules include: No firearms or sharp weapons, and metal-bladed weapons must be sheathed and zip-tied. Service animals only. All costumes and behavior should be family-friendly, and footwear is required. No outside food or drink (except for those with small children or a medical condition).

The festival sponsors include: The City of Harriman, Roane Tourism, and Anytime Fitness. For more information, please visit https://tmfaire.com/, sign up for the e-newsletter for ticket discounts, and like and follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/tennesseemedievalfaire.

Live the Age of Chivalry!

