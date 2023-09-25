Thurl Mullins, Crossville

Mr. Thurl Mullins, age 84, a resident of Crossville, Tennessee, formerly of Dickenson County, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023, in the Perry Couty Nursing Home in Linden, Tennessee. He was born January 29, 1939, on Caney Ridge in Dickenson County, Virginia. He was an avid hunter, especially of deer and turkey, and was a longtime member of the Virginia Trappers Association. He enjoyed gardening and never met a stranger. He will be lovingly remembered for his Green 1973 Chevrolet Pickup Truck and his famous quote “Don’t take no wooden nickels!”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brownlow and Garnett Mullins; his grandson, Phillip Mullins; and his brother, Doug Mullins.

Survivors include:

Wife of 64 years: Joyce Mullins of Crossville, TN

Children and their spouses: Teddy Gray Mullins (Darlene) of Clintwood, VA

Gregory Allen Mullins (Cheryl) of Spring City, TN

Jeannie Randolph of Sweetwater, TN

Angela Hampton (Chad) of Crossville, TN

Grandchildren & their spouses: Matthew Mullins (Nicole), Ashley Ramey (Derek), Kayla Morris (Jonathon), Elissa Mullins, Victoria Randolph, Isaac Randolph, and Jessica Leanne Hampton

Several Great Grandchildren

Sister: Judy Hamilton of Roanoke, VA

Brother: Kenneth Ray Mullins of FL

Other Family Members: Billy Simpson of Rockwood (Westel), TN

Ernie Mullins of Clintwood, VA

And several Special Nieces and Nephews, other Relatives, and Friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation in honor of baby Huxley Shane Morris.

