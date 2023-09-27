TCAD awards third grant to Anderson Senior Center 

Photo: Anderson County Government 
Leean Tupper, left, assistant to County Mayor Terry Frank, and County Commissioner Denise Palmer, on behalf of the Anderson County Senior Center, accept a grant award check from Lt. Governor Randy McNally, center, Aaron Bradley (back row), director of the ETHRA East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability; and James Dunn, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. 

CLINTON – The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability has awarded a grant to the Anderson County Senior Center. It marks the third such grant awarded to the Anderson County Senior Center, located at 96 Mariner Point Drive. 

This most TCAD recent grant award, totaling $8,000, will be used to purchase health education-related materials and equipment, along grant guidelines, to support the relatively newly established, and very popular, senior health education program at the Senior Center. 

“A year-and-a-half ago we gave some extra money to the Senior Center and Office on Aging for health education of older adults,” Aaron Bradley, director of the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency’s East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability explained Monday afternoon. “Anderson County took that one step farther and hired a part-time health educator. It’s been a great use of those funds,” Bradley said. 

County Mayor Terry Frank said, “Anderson County is so appreciative of the partnership with the state legislature and TCAD. These grants make such a positive, tangible impact in the community.” 

Bradley came to Anderson County Monday, along with Lt. Governor Randy McNally, and TCAD Executive Director James Dunn to present the grant award. County Commissioner Denise Palmer, whose Commission district includes the Senior Center, accepted the grant award on behalf of the county and senior center.   

The Tennessee Legislature this year allocated $1 million in funds to be awarded to senior centers across the state through a competitive grant process.  

