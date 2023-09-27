Sarah Jane Stooksbury, Andersonville

Sarah Jane Stooksbury, age 73 of Andersonville went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at North Knoxville Medical Center. Sarah was born at home on February 15, 1950, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Alex and Alverta Turpin. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She loved playing the piano and singing. She loved “playing” in her flowers and graduated from Norris High School in 1968. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Duane Stooksbury.

She is survived by her sons, Rob Stooksbury & Sharon Irwin and Danny Stooksbury & wife Farrah; sister, Diane “Sissy” Martin; brothers, Eddie “Red” Turpin & wife Kathy and Steve Turpin; grandchildren, Beth Kirk & husband Braxton, Pippi Stooksbury & fiancé Cole, Dylan Stooksbury, Jackson Stooksbury, and Annalia Stooksbury; great-grandchildren, Teddy Kirk, and Benji Kirk; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Darryl Taylor officiating. Sarah’s graveside will be at 11:00 am, Friday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...