Sandra Lamar Jolley, Rockwood

Mrs. Sandra Lamar Jolley, age 82, passed peacefully in her sleep, at her home in Westel, on Thursday, September 14, 2023. She was born in Moncks Corner, South Carolina on January 2, 1941. She moved to the Rockwood area as a child and graduated from Rockwood High School. She loved horses and rode and showed quarter horses competitively until well into her 70s. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Mary Jane (Ayers) Smith, brother Ron Smith, and son Steven Jolley.

She is survived by:

Husband: Mr. David Lee Jolley, Sr. of Westel, Tennessee

Best Friend: Mary Cunningham of Westel, Tennessee

Sons and Daughters-in-law: David Lee Jolley Jr. and Carol Jolley of Westel, Tennessee

Robert Bowers Jolley and Phyllis Jolley of Westel, Tennessee

10 Grandchildren and multiple Great-Grandchildren

Sisters: Carolyn Whalen of Harriman, Tennessee

Margaret Warner of Westel, Tennessee

Brother: Terry Smith of Harriman, Tennessee

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment services will be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. With Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Sandra Lamar Jolley.

