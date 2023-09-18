Ruby “Joan” Redmon Walsh, 99

Ruby “Joan” Redmon Walsh, age 99, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023, at UT Medical Center. Joan was born in White Pine, TN in 1923 to Troy and Rosalie Redmon, and was raised in Marshall, NC. She attended Western Carolina Teacher’s College before leaving to help with the World War II effort in Detroit, MI, where she helped assemble fighter plane engines. Joan married Elmer A. “Pat” Walsh in 1942. After moving to Oak Ridge in 1961, she spent many hours volunteering as a Pink Lady for Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. She enjoyed gardening and nature, especially watching her beloved birds. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother not only to her own family, but to many others that affectionately knew her as, “Granny Jo”.

Joan was preceded in death by husband, E.A. “Pat” Walsh; parents, James Troy Redmon and Rosalie Ramsey Redmon; daughter, Roseanne Curtis Boles; sisters, Faye Lawrence, Edith Terry, and Ruth Ayers Johnson; and brother, Jobie Redmon. Survivors include daughters, Kathy Petrolino (Joe), Maureen Phillips (Paul), Melanie Walsh, and Michele Walsh; son, Patrick Walsh (Debbie); son-in-law, Curtis Boles; grandchildren, Becky Knight (Brad), Blake Paulino (Luis), Laura Petrolino (Rob Polys), Terre-Marie Boles, Cayla Walsh (Ryan Ricketts), Aaron Walsh, Ramsey Walsh, Redmond Walsh (Gabi), and Robinson Walsh; great-granddaughters, Tinsley Knight and Sofia Polys; sisters, Zane Crowling and Jamie Briggs; brother, Jack Redmon (Jewel); honorary “grandkids”, Mary Monk Willingham, Casey Lewis Wise, Jason Lewis, and Chloe and Seth Ashley; and many special nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Remote Area Medical ramusa.org/donate-now/ or St. Mary’s Church stmarysoakridge.org/.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following (12-1 pm) before meeting at 2 pm at East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier, for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

