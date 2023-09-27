Ronnell Neil Weaver, Norris

Ronnell Neil Weaver, 76, of Norris, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2023, at home in the loving care of his family. Ron was born in Norris, Tennessee, to the late Rufus M. and Beulah Massengill Weaver. He was a graduate of Norris High School and Carson-Newman University. Following graduation, he taught 4th and 5th grades at Rosedale Elementary School. In 1969 he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country. He returned to Norris in 1971 and began a thirty-three-year career with the Tennessee Valley Authority. He worked first with the Public Safety Service as an officer at Norris Dam, Lieutenant and Captain at Norris Dam and Bull Run Steam Plant, and Assistant Chief of the Eastern Area in Knoxville. He ended his career as a Chemical Analyst at Bull Run Steam Plant. Ron was a long-time member of Norris First Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads and other artifacts and taking drives to enjoy the beauty of our region. He loved classic cars and classic rock. Ron was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a kind and gentle soul, a good listener, and a loyal friend. He loved his family and took great delight in the hugs and antics of his grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Rufus M. and Beulah Massengill Weaver and his infant grandson, Mason Archer Weaver. Left to cherish his memory are Amanda, his wife of almost fifty years, daughter Whitney and son-in-law Alex North, son Ben and daughter-in-law Brittanie Weaver, beloved grandchildren Walter Isaac North, Mollie Lynn Weaver, Clara Brynn North, and Manning Bennett Weaver.

Receiving of friends will be September 29, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton Tennessee from 1:00-3:00 PM with funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Norris Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to MAWS Cause 124 Deer Trail Lane, Lake City, TN 37769. www.holleygamble.com

