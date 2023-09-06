Ron Guinn, Harriman

Mr. Ron Guinn, 81, of Harriman passed away on September 3, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He loved football, especially U.T. football, and he enjoyed building storage buildings.

He was preceded in death by his Son Brian Guinn.

Parents: Fred & Oletha Guinn.

Brother: Tommy Guinn.

Nephew: Steven Guinn.

Best friend: Ted Lowe.

He is survived by his wife: Brenda Hawn Guinn.

Son: Scott & Cindy Guinn.

Son: Jeff & Rae Ann Guinn.

Mother-in-law: Granny Hawn.

Grandchildren: Cammie Guinn, Caitlan Guinn, Alexa Davis, Bryce Guinn, and Allie Thacker.

Brothers: Ray Guinn and Greg Guinn.

Sister: Carol Guinn.

Nephews: Rob Guinn, Tom Tom Guinn, and Chris Guinn.

Along with countless other family friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ron Guinn during this difficult time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...