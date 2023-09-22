Roger Allen Story, Clinton

Roger Allen Story, age 62 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with friends, and playing games on his computer.

Roger is preceded in death by his mother Mary Lou Fisher Story and his father.

Roger is survived by his girlfriend Virginia Cleveland of Clinton, TN, sons Christopher Burch of Kentucky, and Roger Story Jr of Indiana, daughter Trina of Florida, stepdaughters Shauna Beth Guthrie, Charlotte Renee’ Rust, Amber Leigh Guthrie & Ivory Johnson III, Morgan BriAnne Guthrie, brother Michael Austin & Doretta of Indiana, sister Wanda Lou Ledbetter & Tim of Indiana. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 17 step-grandchildren.

No services are planned for Roger.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Roger Story.

