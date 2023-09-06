Rockwood Police Chase Ends with Assistance from Kingston Police

Rockwood police Officer Jonathan Campbell, while on routine patrol Tuesday, noticed a subject he knew driving a Ford Ranger that had warrants for Failure to Appear and violation of probation on him. Campbell while on Gateway Avenue noticed the driver head east on Hwy 70 towards Kingston when he attempted to pull over the pick-up, but it would not stop, thus starting a pursuit. The pursuit went into Midtown then on to I-40 eastbound where at Kingston’s Exit 352 a Kingston Officer Harris tried to keep the car from heading into town, and at that time, the report states, that Steelman attempted to strike Officer Harris’s cruiser. The pursuit then traveled eastbound on the interstate turning right on Gallagher Road then ending up in Kingston off Jennings drive where the road dead ends at a residence. After attempting to crash thru the homeowner’s fence and tearing up the yard, Kingston Officer French did a pit maneuver on the vehicle and that’s where it stopped, and Steelman was taken into custody. Officer Campbell’s report states after checking inside the truck numerous illegal drugs were located as well as drug paraphernalia. Steelman was checked out by an ambulance at the scene and then transported to Roane Medical Center to be checked out then released to Officer Campbell who took him to the Roane County Jail where he remains today. Rockwood City police would like to thank Kingston PD and Roane deputies for their assistance in helping apprehend the suspect and getting the vehicle stopped.

Elmer Harold Steelman

Age/Race/Sex: 47 / W / M

Booking Number: 26935

Booked: 09/05/2023

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 09/06/2023 00:10

Bond: $58,250.00

1 – Failure To Appear

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Vandalism Up To $1000

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Vandalism Up To $1000

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Compliance with financial responsibility law required

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $250.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Compliance with financial responsibility law required

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $250.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

4 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

4 – Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $20,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

5 – Resisting Stop, Halt And Frisk (Obstructing Wrt Of Process)

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

5 – Resisting Stop, Halt And Frisk (Obstructing Wrt Of Process)

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

6 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

6 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

7 – Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

7 – Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

8 – Manufacture Sell Delivery Drug Free School Zone

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

8 – Manuf Sell Delivery Drug Free School Zone

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

9 – Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

9 – Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

10 – Reckless Driving

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

10 – Reckless Driving

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

11 – Reckless Driving

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

11 – Reckless Driving

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

12 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

12 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

13 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

13 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

14 – Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence( Vandalism)

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

14 – Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence( Vandalism)

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

15 – Traffic Control Signals

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

15 – Traffic Control Signals

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

16 – Driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

16 – Driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type: Not Required

Charging Agency:

17 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 09/06/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

