Rockwood Marina And RV Resort VIP Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

The Rockwood Marina and RV Resort will be hosting a VIP Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting by invitation only, on September 28th at 10am.

A public event will take place later that day from 4pm – 7pm. There will be a free food truck, refreshments and goodie bags. Please come celebrate this wonderful addition to our county.

The Marina can access up to 150 RV-hookups and when the marina is completed it should accompany 100 boat slips. A Swimming pool is also available, and a small eatery.

The city of Rockwood has worked on this project for over 30-plus-years. Developer Dan Barnette is the person developing and managing the project. The city will receive an estimated $35,000.00 annually from the lease.

