Robin Rains, Clinton

Robin Rains, age 68 of Clinton passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 31, 2023. She was a homemaker and a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church in Rocky Top and enjoyed crafting and making flower arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rains; Parents, Chesley and Carrie Jackson;

Siblings, Betty, Kenneth, Wilma, Andrea, and Terry.

Robin is survived by her children, Kevin and wife, Jessica and Robbie and wife, Ashley;

Grandchildren, Travis, Zachary, Joshua, Courtland, and Kavin;

Great-grandchildren, Kaidence, Sheppard, and Monroe;

Sisters, Brenda Smith and Tonya Hook;

Special friend, Wesley Lyons;

And many other family members and good friends.

The family chose cremation with no services planned at this time.

