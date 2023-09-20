Robert York, 76

Robert York passed away peacefully on September 18, 2023. He was born to Mart and Helen York in Devonia, TN on December 6, 1946.

Robert was a coal miner his entire life.

In Robert’s spare time, he enjoyed visiting with his brothers, going for long drives across the mountain, sitting on the front porch watching traffic go by, and telling his entertaining stories to anyone who would listen. Robert was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed any visit he had from his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son Keith York, brother Joe Ed York, and multiple grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN with a short service to follow with Pastor Dean Wright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Serenity House in Morristown, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the York family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...