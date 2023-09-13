Robert Lee Easter, Rockwood

Mr. Robert Lee Easter, age 76 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 2, 1947, in Rockwood. He worked at the Mill in Rockwood, followed by American Yarn Crafters and later Chase Instruments before retirement. He enjoyed watching westerns & NASCAR. His favorite thing to do was go for a walk and spending time with his beloved fur baby, Max. Robert’s favorite saying was that he was, “fine & dandy & as sweet as candy”. He is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel Leroy Easter & Ava Juanita Cates Easter; brothers: Bill Forrester, Johnny Easter Sr, David Easter (Kay); and his nephew: Jason Easter. He is survived by:

Sister: Mary Ann Frashier (Donald)

Nieces & Nephews: Angela Vance (Gary), Joanna Delavergne (Robert), Johnny Easter Jr, Kristy Cook (Caley), Amber Brandon (Newman), Josh Frashier (Katy)

Fur Baby: Max

and a host of other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members, friends, and “girlfriends”

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Lee Easter.

