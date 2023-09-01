Robert Frasier “Bob” Mitchell, Oak Ridge

Robert Frasier “Bob” Mitchell, age 65, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Bob was born November 12, 1957, in Oak Ridge. He attended Oak Ridge schools and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1976, before attending Roane State Community College. He was of the Methodist faith.

Bob had a long career in the automotive industry throughout the southeast and in Oak Ridge. He loved and participated in many types of motor sports, as well as football, basketball, gardening, and the great outdoors. He had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed sharing his love and kindness with a host of dear friends and family.

Bob was preceded in death by father, John H. Mitchell; mother, Evelyn J. Mitchell; and brothers, John H. Mitchell, Jr, William C. Mitchell, and James E. Mitchell. He is survived by daughter Ashley; granddaughter, Jordyn Palmer; nephews, Shon Mitchell and Chris Mitchell; as well as many other relatives, friends & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sportsman’s Wildlife Foundation, 2947 West Gallaher Ferry Road, Knoxville, TN 37932.

The family invites you to come at 3 pm Eastern (2 pm Central) on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Old Bon Air Cemetery, near Sparta, TN, for a graveside service. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...