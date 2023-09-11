Reverand Mason Goodman, 87

Reverand Mason Goodman, age 87, passed peacefully into heaven Friday, September 8, 2023, at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. Our family is grateful for the compassion and care received from the doctors and nurses at UT Medical Center, especially the 7th-floor heart care staff. Reverand Goodman grew up in Harriman, TN, graduating from Harriman High School. He attended Tennessee Tech and The University of Tennessee, Carson-Newman College (off-campus courses), and Seminary Extension.

He worked for the TVA Division of Natural Resources as an engineer aide, then as pastor at Riverside Baptist Church for thirty-three years (two as assistant pastor and thirty-one as pastor). During that time, he served as Chaplain through the Harriman Ministerial Association for Roane Medical Center and for Harriman Fire Department; started a weekly Sunday school class at the fire hall; taught a weekly Sunday school class at Harriman Garden Apartment Complex; started a program called “Crossties” at the Middle School level; instrumental in starting and serving with a group overseeing an annual Youth Evangelism Conference at Pigeon Forge, TN.; started the Harriman National Day of Prayer gathering at the Temperance Building. He served on the Committee on The Journal, as well as the Committee on Resolutions in the Tennessee Baptist Convention, and served for three years on the Board of Baptist Hospital of Roane County. After retiring from Riverside Baptist Church, he served as Director of Missions for Big Emory Baptist Association for nine years. He participated in many Mission trips, especially to the Navajo people. For the past five years, he has been interim pastor at Chapman Grove Baptist Church, Kingston. He served nine years in the United States Army and Tennessee National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Mason is preceded in death by his parents, James & Georgia Goodman, and infant brother, James Dickey.

Survived by wife Joyce; daughter Paige Proffitt (Jody) Nashville; son Seth, Seattle; granddaughters, Janee’ Bennett (Micah) Mt. Juliet; Kyndall (Josh) Oak Ridge; great-grandchildren Juniper, Remi, Haven, Watson, Oliver, Charlotte. One sister, Zuann Candler; nieces Suzanne, and Kelly; nephews Victor, and Mike.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, September 11 at Riverside Baptist Church, Harriman, with service to follow. Burial will be on September 12 at 11 AM at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN. Kyker Funeral Homes, Harriman.

