Rev. Ralph Wilson, Oliver Springs

Rev. Ralph Wilson, age 82, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in his home while surrounded by loving family.

Ralph Wilson was born on June 15, 1941, in Clinchmore, Tennessee. He was a kind, spirited soul who loved and cherished his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Mr. Wilson was employed by Premium Coal Co. as a strip miner for 31 years up until his retirement. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, gardening, and studying the Word of God. He was a little league baseball and softball coach and a Boy Scout Troop leader for 28 years for Troop 332 of Oliver Springs and helped start another troop at Little Leaf Baptist Church. Ralph Wilson was a man of God; he diligently served the Lord throughout his life. He was a former pastor and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Wilson was a selfless person, and loved helping people in the community, as well as giving to others. He liked to tinker with tools and mechanics around the house.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lorene Bunch Wilson, by his son-in-law, Joshua Aaron Poche, his grandson, Stephan Bryce Epperly, his sister, Brenda Wilson Boruff, and by his parents, Judge and Mary Duncan Wilson.

Ralph Wilson is survived by his wife of 13 years, Peggy Patterson Wilson, his children, Pamela Wilson (Ken) Olive of Knoxville, Anthony (Becky) Wilson of Knoxville, Kimberly Wilson (Brandon) Peters of Wartburg, his step-children, Angie Sheffler and Michelle (Daniel) Davis, his grandchildren, Daniel (Morgan) Epperly, Brandon (Candace) Epperly, Nina Epperly, Juana (Elias) Zarazua, Kula (Paul) Bishop, Anna Epperly, Laiken Epperly, Isabella (Derek) Poche, Madeline Poche, and Ava Wilson, step-grandchildren, Jonathan (Angelle) Davis, Joseph (Brittany) Davis, Cody Davis, and Huck Sheffler, many great-grandchildren, his siblings, Patricia (Henry) Hester, Shirley Brown, Ricky (Yulonda) Wilson, Joyce Hill, and Susie Holley, and his nieces, nephews, as well as lifelong special friends Jim and Diane Wildman; he was also a papaw to many foster grandchildren, including a special foster granddaughter, Daviona Johnson.

Special thanks is given to Susie Holley for her love and care during her brother’s final days.

The family will receive friends from 5 P.M to 8 P.M. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Kellytown Baptist Church. Service will follow at 8 P.M. with pastors Otis Phillips and Brandon Peters presiding. The graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2 P.M.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Wilson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

