Rev. John Wiseman Jr, 91

Rev. John Wiseman, Jr., age 91, finished his earthly journey, Wednesday, September 6, 2023. John was an Assembly of God pastor for 13 years in Fern Creek, Kentucky, and 38 years in Oak Ridge, after earning a BA in Bible Theology at North Central Bible College. He continued his ministry to the Oak Ridge community by working at Walmart during his retirement, always mentoring and teaching those he met. Many of them continue in the ministry today. A servant’s heart and a love for people led him to have study groups in his home, start a campus for Berean studies, and serve area ministers. John’s love of music led him to study at the University of Louisville. His favorite was the saxophone, but he also played the organ, piano, and was willing to try any instrument. John was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge in 1952, he married Lula Mae Ratchford and they went on to raise a family and spend 71 years of marriage together.

John was preceded in death by parents, John Edward & Sadie Wiseman. Survivors include beloved wife, Lula Mae Wiseman; son, John Wiseman & wife, Delrae; daughter, Wanda Wiseman; sister, Angel Harlin; grandchildren, Joshua Wiseman (Vicky), Jeremiah Wiseman (April), Rebekah Wiseman, James McElfresh (Cindy), Paul McElfresh (Sara), Rachel McElfresh, and five adopted Guatemalan granddaughters & their families; honorary granddaughter, Ashlan Yost; thirteen great-grandchildren; as well as many other friends & loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Caris Hospice and VA Senior Helper, Emily, for the exceptional care they provided during John’s transition.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm. A private family graveside will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...