Remembering 9/11 today

Today, September 11th, marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on America that many of us who lived through that situation will never forget as the Twin Towers in New York City were targeted by two separate commercial airliners bringing down both of the towers in a horrendous atmosphere. That followed by another commercial airline striking the Pentagon and another one which went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after Brave passengers took over the terrorists and the plane went down in a field killing all on board. Many ceremonies have been held today in the area remembering those that perished, including many firefighters, emergency workers, and police who were killed in the line of duty in New York City during that terrible ordeal. A piece of one of the Twin Towers was obtained and is on display in a memorial setting at the boat access area on the grounds of the Kingston Steam Plant and is always available to visit as it is open to the public. Another piece is on display on the backside of Oak Ridge High School on Providence Road. They held a memorial there as well today.

