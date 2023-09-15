Rachel Renee Chaney Young, Coalfield

Rachel Renee Chaney Young, age 38 of Coalfield passed away peacefully surrounded by her family that loved her.

Rachel was born in Fort Polk, LA, she lived in Germany for 3 years and then moved to Coalfield. She was a Coalfield Graduate, Class of 2003. She was a CNA at Tennova North. Rachel was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. She loved her children and enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could.

She is preceded in death by her father, Mike Chaney; by grandmother, Jeanette Chaney; grandfather, Buford Chaney; grandmother, Mabel Yarber and uncle, Jack Chaney.

Survivors include her children, Ethan Chaney & fiancé Alexis Collins, Lathan Chaney, Silas Ray Young, and Bishop Young; mother, LaRhonda Sherwood, and step-dad, Steven Sherwood; sister, Martina Needham; grandparents, Ron & Jeannie Dickens; cousins, Robert Chaney, Selena Young, James Chaney, Matt Chaney, Courtney Dickens, Megan Cooper, Heather Cooper, Crystal Justice, and Valarie Harrell; aunts & uncles, Robert Chaney, Rick & Pat Chaney, Troy & Sherrie Dickens and Alicia Cooper; niece, Eliza Needham; nephew, Oakley Needham; sister-in-law, Amanda Eaton and also by extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the CCU Staff at Parkwest, they were loving and caring.

Memorial donations to Premier Sharp Funeral Home are requested and appreciated.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 16, 2023, between the hours of 12-2 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral to follow at 2 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Lee Young and Pastor Kasey Stout officiating. The family will have a private graveside service at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chaney family. www.sharpfh.com

