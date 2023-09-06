R. Lee Stephenson III, Oliver Springs (formerly of Oak Ridge and Nashville)

R. Lee Stephenson, III of Oliver Springs, formerly of Oak Ridge and Nashville died on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Lee was born in Oak Ridge in 1962 and graduated from Oak Ridge High School and Roane State Community College. He was employed by NCR in Nashville before moving to Oliver Springs.

Preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Hudgins Stephenson, and wife, Kimberly Teague Stephenson.

Survivors include his father, R.L. (Bob) Stephenson, step-mother, Gail (Toni) Berry Stephenson; his brothers, John Kent Stephenson (Glenda) and Paul Joseph Stephenson (Dawn); step-brothers, Clay Johnson (Dawn), Chris Johnson (Andrea) and Nathan Johnson. Also survived by his nephews, Eddie Stephenson, Jesse Stephenson, nieces, Alexa Stephenson, Frankie Stephenson, and aunt, Faye Burdick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Oak Ridge – http://namioakridge.org

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 10, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Graveside service will be held Monday, September 11, 2023, at 2:30 CST at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stephenson family. www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...