R. Lee Stephenson III, Oliver Springs (formerly of Oak Ridge and Nashville)

News Department 59 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

R. Lee Stephenson, III of Oliver Springs, formerly of Oak Ridge and Nashville died on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Lee was born in Oak Ridge in 1962 and graduated from Oak Ridge High School and Roane State Community College. He was employed by NCR in Nashville before moving to Oliver Springs. 

Preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Hudgins Stephenson, and wife, Kimberly Teague Stephenson. 

Survivors include his father, R.L. (Bob) Stephenson, step-mother, Gail (Toni) Berry Stephenson; his brothers, John Kent Stephenson (Glenda) and Paul Joseph Stephenson (Dawn); step-brothers, Clay Johnson (Dawn), Chris Johnson (Andrea) and Nathan Johnson. Also survived by his nephews, Eddie Stephenson, Jesse Stephenson, nieces, Alexa Stephenson, Frankie Stephenson, and aunt, Faye Burdick. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Oak Ridge – http://namioakridge.org 

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 10, 2023, between the hours of 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Graveside service will be held Monday, September 11, 2023, at 2:30 CST at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville, TN. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stephenson family. www.sharpfh.com

About News Department

Check Also

Dennis Wayne Webster, Clinton

Dennis Wayne Webster, age 72, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: