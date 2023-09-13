Philip “Andy” Andrew Fisher Sr, 59

Philip “Andy” Andrew Fisher Sr., age 59, passed away on September 12, 2023 at his residence. Andy was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on June 21, 1964, to the late Philip Neil and Josephine Freshour Smith. Andy was a hard worker who loved auto body repair, drag racing, camping, spending time at the lake, and spending time with his family and friends. Andy is preceded in death by his father Philip Neil, his mother Josephine Freshour Smith, his brother Chuck Fisher, and his sister Kelley Irvin.

Survivors:

Wife of 37 Years   Lisa Fisher

Children   Andrew Fisher (Courtney)

                Genny Elliott (Logan)

                Michael Fisher (Abby)

Grandchildren   Austin, Aubrey, and Amelia Elliott

Special Friend   Roxy Moore

Special Four-Legged Friend  Lucy Fisher

And many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Neal officiating.

