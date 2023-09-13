Philip “Andy” Andrew Fisher Sr, 59

Philip “Andy” Andrew Fisher Sr., age 59, passed away on September 12, 2023 at his residence. Andy was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on June 21, 1964, to the late Philip Neil and Josephine Freshour Smith. Andy was a hard worker who loved auto body repair, drag racing, camping, spending time at the lake, and spending time with his family and friends. Andy is preceded in death by his father Philip Neil, his mother Josephine Freshour Smith, his brother Chuck Fisher, and his sister Kelley Irvin.
Survivors:
Wife of 37 Years Lisa Fisher
Children Andrew Fisher (Courtney)
Genny Elliott (Logan)
Michael Fisher (Abby)
Grandchildren Austin, Aubrey, and Amelia Elliott
Special Friend Roxy Moore
Special Four-Legged Friend Lucy Fisher
And many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Neal officiating.