Perry “Wayne” Barber, Briceville

Perry “Wayne” Barber, age 55, of Briceville Tennessee went home to be with the lord on September 19th, 2023. Wayne was born and raised in the Briceville community. He loved hunting, ginsenging, racing, and most of all, he loved his grandkids. Wayne was a great friend, a loving father, and an amazing brother. He had a wonderful personality and a great sense of humor. He always tried to make you smile and laugh. Wayne had a free spirit and would give you the shirt off his back. A kind soul that will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his mother Pat Daugherty and husband Larry, Fiancé Angie Bunch, Daughter Lacey Laine and husband Tony, Sons T.J. Barber and wife Haven and Matthew Barber. Stepson Jared Bunch, Gary Lively. Brothers Tom Barber and wife Alicia, Tracey Daugherty and wife Angela, Tony Barber Grandkids E.J., Solomon and Genesis Barber, Freya Laine, Owen “Catfish” Foster. Niece and nephews, Tommy Joe, Austin and Brittany Barber, Tyler Daugherty. Special Friends Johnny Roaden, Peyton Powers, Chris & Brandon Budrow, BJ Williams, Wayne Lienart and Aaron Seiber

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM.

