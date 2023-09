Mrs. Peggy Myers, age 81 of Crossville, passed away Friday September 8, 2023, at Life Care Center of Crossville.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Barabara Brown, and Susan and Shane Smiddie.

Two grandchildren: Alyssa Smiddie Barnett and Ryan Smiddie.

Along with several friends and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family and friends of Mrs. Margaret Myers.

