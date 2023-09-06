Paul “Bud” Mathis, 92, Oakdale

Mr. Paul “Bud” Mathis, 92, of Oakdale passed away at home on September 4, 2023. He loved puzzle work, playing guitar, and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Luther & Thema Virginia Bingham Mathis.
Brothers: Ralph Mathis and Leonard Mathis.
Sister: June Hutcherson.
He is survived by his wife: Norma Mathis.
Two sons: Chris & Missy Mathis and Matt & Olivia Mathis.
Three daughters: Ginny Mathis, Paula Brown, and Becky & Ted Phillips.
Brother: Larry Mathis.
Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private service.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Paul “Bud” Mathis during this difficult time.