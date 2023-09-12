Patsy Tigue Thornton, 80

Mrs. Patsy Tigue Thornton, age 80, unexpectedly passed away, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was welcomed in the arms of her late, loving husband, Russell O. Thornton. Patsy was born on January 16, 1943, in Roane County, daughter to the late Thomas Allen and Othalee Tigue. Patsy married her late husband Russell O. Thornton on October 12, 1978, and resided in Kingston, TN. She is also preceded in death by her son Johnny Mack Ladd. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She loved to watch UT football and NASCAR. Patsy retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, and Cherokee Middle School, Kingston where she dedicated many years of hard work. She graduated in 1994 from The University of Tennessee with a master’s degree in Adult Education. She was particularly proud of being an alumnus, as this is the 200th year of UT graduates. Patsy will be remembered most for involvement in the Roane County (or Kingston) community, love for enjoying the outdoors, and being a devoted mom and grandmother.

She is survived by:

Daughters: Ana’Le Dakota Thornton, Kimberly (Rick) Jackson, and Pamila Russell

Sons: Russell Lee Thornton and Robert Shay (Donna) Ott

Sister: Peggy (Buddy) Browne

Special Sister: Margaret “Peggy” Halsey

Granddaughters: MaKenze’ Watson, MaKa’lyn Watson, and Tabitha (Luke) Johnson

Grandsons: Tyler Jackson, Brandon (Erica) Ott, and Derrick (Mariah) Pesterfield

And several great-grandchildren

She also had many special “chosen” children whom she loved like her own.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the New Midway Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00-2:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CASA of TN Valley. Patsy was a member of this organization for several years.

CASA is Court Appointed Special Advocated for children in the TN Valley area. Donations in her memory may be sent to:

PO Box 541

Kingston, TN 37763

OR

200 E. Race St.

Kingston, TN 37763

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Patsy Tigue Thornton.

