Patricia Reid Nice Gengozian, Oak Ridge

Patricia Reid Nice Gengozian, age 72, passed away September 9, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center, surrounded by family and loved ones. Mrs. Gengozian (Pat) was a long-term, two-time resident of Oak Ridge. In her later years, she became Chairperson of the Senior Advisory Board in 2019. Through her leadership, she was instrumental in establishing the new Oak Ridge Senior Center. Registered new users now have increased from 500 to approximately 2500.

The Oak Ridge Senior Center at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike will also be the location for the Celebration of Life in Pat’s honor on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 1 to 4:00 pm. Eulogies will be given from 2:00-3:00 pm.

Pat was born August 28, 1951, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was the first child of Edward and Christine (Sanderson) Reid. Her father’s career in power plant operations and nuclear energy provided for frequent relocations throughout her childhood. His career path led the family to Oak Ridge in 1960 where Pat went to Glenwood Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and Oak Ridge High School.

She graduated high school in Joliet, Illinois, and continued her education at East Tennessee State University where she earned an Associate Degree of Dental Hygiene in 1973. Over the next 50 years, Pat served as a clinical hygienist mostly in Texas and Tennessee, managing dental offices and educating patients. Pat was president of the Dallas Dental Hygienist Association in 1998-1999 and the Dallas delegate to the Texas Dental Hygienist Association for 10 years, from 1995-2005.

Pat managed her career while raising four children in Texas, always finding time to frequently volunteer in their activities, including Boy Scouts and marching band. Always one to give back to her community, Pat inspired a sense of public service in her children. They each provide substantial contributions in the communities where they reside.

After returning to Oak Ridge in 2006, she reunited with her childhood friend, David Gengozian and the couple married in 2010. Soon after, Pat became an advocate for others, establishing a free (and mobile) dental hygiene service for seniors.

In addition to being on the Senior Advisory Board, Pat was a frequent patron of the Oak Ridge Senior Center, playing bridge in the card room. She was known for her prowess at any card table, and according to her children, “She was adept at inventing new rules and/or confusing old ones for any games she played, especially cards.” A rolling game of Shanghai would often break out at family gatherings, leading to lively discussions about regional differences in the rules, usually Tennessee vs Midwest. More times than not, Pat and the Tennessee rules would prevail.

Pat was also a talented needle artist and seamstress, and once assisted her mother in operating a knitting shop, named Knit n’ Stitch in Texas. She loved to cook and welcome visitors to her home. She also liked to travel and visited 49 states, missing out on only Hawaii. She lived in 13 different states throughout her lifetime.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Chris Reid, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Oak Ridge (and too many other places to name). She is survived by her husband, David, of Oak Ridge; brother, John Edward Reid and wife, Linda of Madison Florida; children, Todd Nice and Wife Nicola of Pelham, New York, Donica Austin and husband, Bruce of Keller, Texas, Travis Nice and wife, Janine of Waco, Texas and Tate Nice, M.D. of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by ‘Bonus’ children Dana Rose and husband Ted of Bradenton Florida, and Lauren Gengozian and husband Jake Hamby of Parrish Florida; brother-in-law Gary Gengozian of Fort Payne, Alabama, and sister-in-law Leslie Gengozian of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Pat adored her 11 grandchildren who include Theo and Annabel Nice, Aubrey and Cason Austin, Cody, Robert, and Taylor Nice and ‘Bonus’ grandchildren, Casey Rose and Stella, Emmett and Hank Gengozian.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Pat’s honor be made to the City Of Oak Ridge Senior Center (Programs) mailed to the City of Oak Ridge, PO Box 1, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37831.

