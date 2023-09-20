Pat Long, Rocky Top

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Pat Long, age 76, of Rocky Top, TN. Pat was born on October 19, 1946, to parents Ted Disney and Lula Mae Heatherly. Pat is predeceased by siblings: Jackie Disney (Infant), Georgia Mae (Disney) Vowell, Benny Joe Disney, Con Ray Disney, William “Bill” Harvey Disney, Edna Grace (Disney) Wallace, and Barbara Jean (Disney) Mozingo. She is survived by her husband: Rev. Fred “Buddy” Long, Jr., her children: Suzanne Long-Holstein (Robert), Charles Long (Lori), and Curtis Long, her grandchildren: Tyler Long and Kierstan Davis (Matt), her great-grandchildren: Dawson and Parklynn Davis, and her sister: Louise Phillips of Jacksboro, TN, including a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pat was a deeply devoted Christian woman of the Baptist faith, a beloved wife and loving mother, as well as a cherished grandmother and adored great-grandmother. She peacefully entered her eternal rest at home, surrounded by her family, on September 18, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and nurturing.

Pat’s unwavering devotion to her church families, and to the Lord, was a constant guiding force in her life. Her spirit of kindness and compassion were a comfort to all who knew her.

As a long-time hairdresser, Pat’s gentle and caring demeanor extended far beyond the “beauty shop”, touching the lives of her family, friends, customers, and community.

Pat was not only a talented hairdresser but also a master of southern cooking. Her kitchen was a place of love and warmth, where she created mouthwatering dishes that brought joy to anyone lucky enough to eat her food. Her love for cooking was matched only by her green thumb, which was always her happy place as she tended to her beloved flowers and vegetable garden. Finally, her passion for genealogy, which she shared with her brother Benny Joe, connected generations and preserved their family’s heritage.

Above all, Pat cherished her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love and wisdom were a guiding light for her children and a source of endless joy for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The memories of her laughter, her warm hugs, and her unconditional love will continue to comfort and strengthen her family for years to come. Her love knew no bounds, and her family was the center of her world. Her legacy of faith, love, and family values will guide and inspire her descendants for generations to come.

As we say our earthly goodbyes to Pat, we take comfort in knowing that she is now in the loving embrace of her Creator and reunited with loved ones who have gone before her. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory inspire us all.

Visitation of family and friends will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home, 503 S. Main Street, Rocky Top, TN 37769. The Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home, 503 S. Main Street, Rocky Top, TN 37769 with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 1:30 PM, Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2 PM Graveside Service.

