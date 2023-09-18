Ora Ann Richmond, Knoxville

Ora Ann Richmond, age 77 passed away on September 14th, 2023 at her home in Knoxville TN. Ora loved to read, watch TV and people-watch. She loved the beach and Hallmark Mysteries, she faithfully watched Jeopardy and America’s Got Talent. Ora was always cold and had to be covered with a blanket.

Ora is preceded in death by her parent’s Alex and Ruby Moss, and her husband Bert Richmond.

She is survived by her four children, James Richmond (Debra), Tammy Newman (Dale), Kimberly Richmond, and Daniel Richmond (Nancy) all of Knoxville, TN. Her brother Sam Moss (Shirley) of Beaver Dam, VA. and sister Sandra Simpson (Bradley) of Chesapeake, VA., Grand Children Jennifer, James, Nick, Beth, Gracie, Jacob, and Corey, and Great Grand Children Emily, Kaylee, Landry, Scarlette, and Layla.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 18th, 2023 from 5 pm till the Celebration of Life at 7 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN with Rev. Gino Magdos officiating. The graveside will be on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN is serving the family of Ora Richmond.

