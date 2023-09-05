Ollie “Sally” Belle Hayes, Ozone

Mrs. Ollie “Sally” Belle Hayes, age 84, of Ozone, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 25, 1939, to the late William Franklin and Ollie Elizabeth Golliher Helton. She is preceded in death by her husband Buster “Buck” Hayes, sister Joyce Duncan, and brother Buddy Helton.

Survivors include:

Debbie Allen of Ozone, TN

Wanda Allen of Crossville, TN

Sandy (Dennis) Jones of Ozone, TN

2 grandchildren

2 great-grandchildren

And a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, at Ozone Cemetery at 3pm EST. Rev. Larry Tilley will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Ollie “Sally” Belle Hayes.

