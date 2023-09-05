Ollie “Sally” Belle Hayes, Ozone

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Mrs. Ollie “Sally” Belle Hayes, age 84, of Ozone, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 25, 1939, to the late William Franklin and Ollie Elizabeth Golliher Helton. She is preceded in death by her husband Buster “Buck” Hayes, sister Joyce Duncan, and brother Buddy Helton.

Survivors include:

Debbie Allen of Ozone, TN

Wanda Allen of Crossville, TN

Sandy (Dennis) Jones of Ozone, TN

2 grandchildren

2 great-grandchildren

And a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, at Ozone Cemetery at 3pm EST. Rev. Larry Tilley will be officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Ollie “Sally” Belle Hayes.

About News Department

Check Also

Robin Rains, Clinton

Robin Rains, age 68 of Clinton passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: