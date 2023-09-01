Oliver Springs Town Council Discusses Building Safety Concerns in Special Session

The Oliver Springs Town Council Met in a special session to discuss a safety concern for their Police Department and Fire Department facility. The city has rented space from the Masonic Lodge for many years at the location on Main Street but a recent inspection after water began to leak, was noticed by the building inspector Glen Cofer’s office that a sag of one of the second-floor beams was needing attention. Masonic Lodge members were present and spokesman John Davis addressed the council and stated that they had an engineering company named Coram engineering look it over and will be taking the matter up in the next couple of weeks to get that sag repaired. Davis stated that about 20 gallons of water was being held on top of the flat roof after heavy rains recently and may have leaked down through the ceiling compromising the wooden beam, but he stated the building itself is structurally sound. No action was taken by the council as far as moving from that location at this time after the lodge members decided to hire an engineering firm to correct the issue. You can watch last night’s meeting here on TV-12 at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning or by clicking this link.

