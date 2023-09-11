Oak Ridge Schools Preschool Announces Participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – Oak Ridge Schools Preschool is proud to announce its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) for another year. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible students without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA served at Oak Ridge Schools Preschool (157 Carver Ave., Oak Ridge, TN 37830). Income eligibility requirements are outlined in the table below.

USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines Effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024

HOUSEHOLD SIZE FREE MEALS – 130 % REDUCED PRICE MEALS – 185 % ANNUAL MONTHLY TWICE PER WEEK EVERY TWO WEEKS WEEKLY ANNUAL MONTHLY TWICE PER WEEK EVERY TWO WEEKS WEEKLY 1 18,954 1,580 790 729 365 26,973 2,248 1,124 1,038 519 2 25,636 2,137 1,069 986 493 36,482 3,041 1,521 1,404 702 3 32,318 2,694 1,347 1,243 622 45,991 3,833 1,917 1,769 885 4 39,000 3,250 1,625 1,500 750 55,500 4,625 2,313 2,135 1,068 5 45,682 3,807 1,904 1,757 879 65,009 5,418 2,709 2,501 1,251 6 52,364 4,364 2,182 2,014 1,007 74,518 6,210 3,105 2,867 1,434 7 59,046 4,921 2,461 2,271 1,136 84,027 7,003 3,502 3,232 1,616 8 65,728 5,478 2,739 2,528 1,264 93,536 7,795 3,898 3,598 1,799 For each add’I family 6,682 557 279 257 129 9509 793 397 366 183

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

Oak Ridge Schools Preschool is an equal opportunity provider.

