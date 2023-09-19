Noble Granville Young Jr, Knoxville

Mr. Noble Granville Young, Jr., age 89 passed away on September 16, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He loved woodworking, fishing, watching the Tennessee Titans and the Tennessee Volunteers. He loved spending time with his family and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Knoxville. For 10 years he taught Sunday school and was a deacon and financial secretary at Missionary Alliance Community Church of Oak Ridge. He worked as an experimental Machinist at Y-12 for 39 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Noble Young, Sr., and Marie Daugherty Young; sister Dereda Lewallen.

He leaves behind his wife of 70 years Shirley Phillips Young; daughter Deborah (Ron) Weiler; son Gary (Nancy) Young; daughter Tammie Thomas; grandchildren Jason Young, Jennifer Kostuck (Charles), Michael Weiler, Sarah Weiler, David Weiler, Chelsea Beasley (Johnathan), Chucky Thomas (Jamie); great-grandchildren Isiah Beasley, Ellie Thomas, Rowan & Freyja Kostuck, Elijah Beasley, Kylie Thomas; nieces and nephews Beverly Gray, Kathy Phillips, R.G. Lewallen; sisters Veda Roach, Gerty Byrd and husband Lowell, Mabel McDaniel, Irene Massey, and husband Ken; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1;00 p.m. at Black Creek Cross Roads Cemetery in Robbins, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Noble Granville Young, Jr.

