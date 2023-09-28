New Water Treatment Plant Waterline construction to impact traffic on Scarboro Road from September 5 until mid-January

Construction of a new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will have a significant impact on traffic on Scarboro Road through the end of the year.

Below is the latest approximate timeline for the Scarboro Road traffic impacts, pending weather and unexpected circumstances: ​

Scarboro Road will have one southbound lane closed (one southbound lane open) from September 27 through October 9.

Both southbound lanes of Scarboro Road will be closed south of Chesapeake Drive from October 9 through October 18.

Both southbound lanes closed from the entrance to 701 Scarboro south to Bethel Valley from October 18 through the end of November 2023.

From late November to mid-January, work will continue up to and on Y-12 campus to the connection point at the existing water plant at the top of the hill inside Y-12.

“We’re working hard to minimize disruption during construction, but drivers who travel Scarboro Road should plan ahead for potential delays and detours during this time period,” Oak Ridge Public Works Director Patrick Berge said.

For the latest information about construction and road closures related to the new Water Treatment Plant, call the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

