New Water Treatment Plant Waterline construction to impact traffic on Scarboro Road from September 5 until mid-January

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Construction of a new waterline for the Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will have a significant impact on traffic on Scarboro Road through the end of the year.

Below is the latest approximate timeline for the Scarboro Road traffic impacts, pending weather and unexpected circumstances: ​

  • Scarboro Road will have one southbound lane closed (one southbound lane open) from September 27 through October 9. 
  • Both southbound lanes of Scarboro Road will be closed south of Chesapeake Drive from October 9 through October 18. 
  • Both southbound lanes closed from the entrance to 701 Scarboro south to Bethel Valley from October 18 through the end of November 2023.

From late November to mid-January, work will continue up to and on Y-12 campus to the connection point at the existing water plant at the top of the hill inside Y-12.

“We’re working hard to minimize disruption during construction, but drivers who travel Scarboro Road should plan ahead for potential delays and detours during this time period,” Oak Ridge Public Works Director Patrick Berge said.

For the latest information about construction and road closures related to the new Water Treatment Plant, call the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Sheriff’s Department Investigate Dead Woman Found on Wednesday

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the 100 Block of Meadowlark Drive in …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: