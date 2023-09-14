Mountain Life Festival returns to Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

Brad Jones 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 14 Views

Event coincides with fee-free day in celebration of National Public Lands Day 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Following a three-year absence, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will again host its popular Mountain Life Festival at the Mountain Farm Museum on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event preserves the legacy of the diverse Appalachian customs practiced for generations by the many families who lived on lands that later became Great Smoky Mountains National Park. 

The day’s activities reflect the spirit of cooperation that existed among families and neighbors, especially during the harvest. Learn what life was like by interacting with living historians and cultural demonstrators. Share in traditional autumnal pursuits that were an important part of rural life in the mountains, such as blacksmithing, sorghum milling, apple cider pressing, soap making, live music, and more! All activities are free and open to the public.  

The Mountain Farm Museum is next to the Oconaluftee Visitor Center in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, two miles north of Cherokee, NC. For more information about the Mountain Life Festival call the visitor center at 828-497-1904. 

Saturday, September 23, is also a fee-free day across the National Park Service in celebration of National Public Lands Day, so a parking tag is not required for the event or other activities in the park that day. Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11 will be the last fee-free day of the year.

Visitors who wish to buy a weekly or annual tag on fee-free days may continue to do so online, in the park, and at various locations in park communities. Park rangers will continue their parking enforcement efforts on fee-free days, such as issuing warnings and citations for vehicles parked in marked no-parking areas.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Victim of Drowning at New Henderson Park Claxton community identified

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene most of the night of a …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: