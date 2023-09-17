Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect in Vandalism of Four Churches

Skyler J. Aslinger, 23

Earlier today, as many folks showed up to church, they discovered that overnight someone vandalized their church facilities. All the churches were along Highway 62 in the Coalfield area. Big Mountain Baptist, Fellowship Baptist, Middle Creek Baptist, and Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian all received some sort of damage. Most were broken windows and doors and a spray-painted symbol. He entered one building but it is unclear if he stole anything from that church.

Facebook posts show some of the damage, along with security footage that was shared by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. By 12pm tips led to the arrest of 23-year-old Skyler J. Aslinger of Oliver Springs. With the assistance of the Oliver Springs Police Department, sheriff’s deputies took him into custody.

Aslinger is facing four counts of Vandalism and one count of burglary. He’s being held in the Morgan County Jail under a $12,000 bond.

Damage at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church – Photo by Lisa Layne on Facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...