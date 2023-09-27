More Details On Monday’s I-40 Accident

A two-vehicle accident on I-40 in Roane County Monday just before 9 p.m. left both drivers injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol report released today states a 2009 Audi driven by 42-year-old Evelina Avila Tamayo of Texas and a 2016 Nissan Versa operated by 62-year-old Sheila Russell of Tennessee were traveling east at the 344-mile marker. The Audi left the road, came back on it, and struck a guardrail. The Audi flipped over and landed on its left side. The Nissan struck the undercarriage of the Audi and rolled over on its top, coming to rest at a wood line. The impact sent the Audi down an embankment. Tamayo and Russell were both taken to a trauma center for treatment of injuries. Troopers state charges are pending against Tamayo.

