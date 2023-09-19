Mildred Butler, Kingston

Mildred Butler of Kingston, TN passed away in her home on September 14, 2023. She was born on October 20, 1931, to Frank and Dalphia Smith in Chattanooga, TN. Mildred grew up in Chattanooga, the firstborn of 5 siblings, and was a smart student and always an avid reader. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1949. In 1950 she married Hal Butler, and they enjoyed 65 years together. After Hal graduated from Vanderbilt and began work at ORNL in 1959, they moved to Kingston where Mildred lived for the rest of her life. She enjoyed and invested heavily in the community, being a member of every club there: bridge, square dancing, Anakusa, Garden, Home Demonstration, Girl Scouts to name a few. Always the servant and organizer, she served as church hostess for many years at First Baptist Church, where she was a member for 64 years. Her people skills led her to work in the insurance offices of Arnold Ins. and AGA for about 25 years. Upon retirement, it was time to travel, and she was able to have a great time seeing much of the world with family and friends, Mildred loved shopping, cooking, gardening, and sewing in her free time. She also loved to cheer on the Big Orange in every sport. She was the best mom and mamaw ever.

She will be missed by her daughter Karen Pentecost (Don) and her 7 grandchildren, Will Pentecost, David Pentecost (Megan), Roy Pentecost (Anna), Joseph Parks, Rachel Parks, Rebecca Parks, Matthew Parks, and 7 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mildred’s long and full life will be celebrated Friday, September 22 at First Baptist Church, Kingston with visitation starting at noon and a service to follow at 1:00. Burial will then follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. We are rejoicing that she has entered for eternity the place that Jesus has prepared for her, being reunited with her husband Hal, her precious daughter Kristi Parks, her parents and her siblings Donald, Dewey, Jackie, and Gwen, and all the other dear friends and family who beat her to that glorious place. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Butler Family.

