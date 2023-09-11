MEDIC to Compete Against LifeSouth Blood Center

It’s time to beat Florida off the field from September 11th through the 15th when MEDIC Regional Blood Center takes on LifeSouth Blood Center. The annual competition allows both blood centers to have fun celebrating SEC football and stabilize the blood supply. The center who collects the highest number of red blood cell products will be declared the winner!

Mayor Glenn Jacobs has made a friendly wager with Gainesville Mayor Harvey Wade over the competition. We can’t wait to hear Mayor Wade singing Rocky Top!

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt (while supplies last) and coupons from Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Petro’s Smoothie King, Dunkin, and Papa John’s.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 26 hospitals in 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...