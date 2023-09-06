Maylen Rogers, Harriman

Maylen Rogers, age 62 of Harriman passed away September 5, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was born on February 27, 1961.

Maylen was an amazing lady who loved and enjoyed staying at home taking care of her children and grandchildren. She devoted her whole life to her family and also enjoyed going to church. Those things were most important to her.

She is preceded in death by her husband Herman Rogers; father Johnie Eubanks; mother Emma White; nephews William Samuels and Kaine Bailes; brother Daniel Atchley.

She leaves behind children Mary Tackett, Charles Henry, Juanita (Anthony) West, Jessica Henry, Julie (Joey) West, Angel (Cody) Erbauth, Brooks Rogers; a host of grandchildren; brothers Billy (Liz) Eubanks, Johnie Eubanks; sisters Teresa Eubanks, Karen Eubanks, Patricia Hanson and Sara (Steve) Pope; special friend Becky Long and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 8, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. George Miles officiating. The family is honoring Maylen’s wishes to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Maylen Rogers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...