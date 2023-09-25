Mary Marie Huffman, Harriman

Mrs. Mary Marie Huffman, age 62, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023, in the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born August 27, 1961, in Roane County, Tennessee. She was a member of the Maple Grove Baptist Church in Ten Mile, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Pearl Daniels; son, Adam Gerome Ford; and sister, Rith Cothran.

Survivors include:

Husband: Harold Huffman of Harriman, TN



Daughter: Marsha Clark of Spring City, TN

Step-Children: Samuel Huffman (Kimberly) of Harriman, TN

Sara Huffman of Harriman, TN

Father: Winfred E. “Gene” Daniels of Ten Mile, TN

Grandchildren: Casey Mills, Ryan Mills (Alyssa), Adam Gerome Ford II, Christa Cheyenne Ford

Several Great Grandchildren

Brother: Winfred Eugene Daniels, Jr. (Tammy) of Ten Mile, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being scheduled. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Marie Huffman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...