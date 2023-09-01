Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Sewell Murphy, 83

Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Sewell Murphy, age 83, died surrounded by love at her home on her 83rd birthday, August 20, 2023. A proud Oak Ridger, Mary Lou’s life was defined by her love for education, faith, and family.

Born on August 20, 1940, in Middlesboro, KY to Frances Louise Gordon Sewell and William Sewell, Mary Lou moved with her parents to Oak Ridge in 1944 as part of the World War II “Secret City” development. For Mary Lou and her family, it was a “real adventure to grow up in this messy, muddy, and secret place.” She described her life in this “almost idyllic place” as comparable to “living in a giant playpen with us children safely on the inside.” Mary Lou enjoyed swimming as a member of the Atomic City Aquatic Club, playing the piano, and being a member of the ORHS band. She was graced with artistic talent, and this brought her great pleasure throughout life. Her kind spirit earned her the honor of being voted “Miss Oak Ridge High School” in 1958 by her classmates. Mary Lou attended Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) in Harrogate, TN from 1958-1962, where she earned her degree in Education. College years at LMU were filled with wonderful friendships, learning, and important life milestones. Memories of her 4 years at LMU were among her life’s fondest memories, and as a former “Miss LMU,” she loved to promote the school to prospective students. After graduating from LMU in 1962, Mary Lou was given the opportunity to begin her teaching career in the place where her education started. Having attended the Oak Ridge City Schools from 1945-1958, Mary Lou may have been one of the first products of the Oak Ridge School System to return “home” to teach. She spent most of her career teaching 5th and 6th grade at Glenwood Elementary School and 6th grade at Jefferson Middle School. With a career spanning from 1962-2005, teaching was Mary Lou’s passion. She brought an innate ability to help each student discover their own gifts, talents, and worth. She was blessed to work with talented educators, administration, and staff members who made the students their priority. Her classroom was a haven of creativity, acceptance, and love. This devotion to her students and their development earned her the honor of being inducted into the Tennessee Teachers Hall of Fame in 2006.

Faith played an important role in Mary Lou’s life. Before Oak Ridge had churches built to house specific denominations, she remembered attending Episcopal services at Chapel on the Hill. When St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church was built, she and her family were among its first members, with Mary Lou and her father being confirmed there in 1953. The church nurtured her belief in a loving God who calls His children to live and serve with joy and love. She was active in the Episcopal Youth Fellowship, served as President of the Tennessee Diocesan Youth Commission, and participated in the Province IV Youth Commission. St. Stephen’s was the place where she married and where each of her 4 children were baptized and confirmed. She held many wonderful memories of the church and its active parish life. In her later years, Mary Lou enjoyed teaching Sunday School, writing Lent and Advent meditations for parish booklets, and especially working with the reading camp that St Stephen’s hosted for youth in the Clearfork Community.

Creating a home filled with laughter and love is among Mary Lou’s greatest legacies. Mary Lou met her future husband, John Murphy, at the age of 16 while participating in band at ORHS. They began dating in high school and were married prior to their junior year of college. Mary Lou laughed and said that on their wedding day, John had played in a tennis tournament in Knoxville. When they knelt to pray, she looked over and realized he had pulled his black “church” socks over his tennis socks. John & Mary Lou would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 27, 2023. There was no doubt that for each other, “it was always you.” Together, John & Mary Lou raised their four children, Mike, Melinda, Marsha, and Matt, in a busy and joy-filled home. Whether camping, celebrating holidays, playing sports and games, listening to music, or simply talking, their love as a family was evident and abundant. Mary Lou said that “Oak Ridge taught us that everyone should contribute in some way.” Mary Lou was a devoted grandmother to her ten grandchildren and was delighted in the joy that her two great grandchildren brought her. She was intentional and focused on her family members and indeed, anyone she met. This was her great gift and contribution. She made each person she met feel valued and recognized. Her ability to listen, guide, support, and love was unparalleled and will be missed greatly by all those whose lives she touched.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents, Frances & Bill Sewell; brothers, William “Bill” Sewell and Frank Sewell; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mike and Wilma Murphy; and sister-in-law, Marsha Murphy Howard and her husband, Dr. Robert Howard. She is survived by beloved husband, John Benjamin Murphy; children, Michael “Mike” Murphy (Teresa), Melinda Clark (David), Marsha Brophy (Brian) and Matthew “Matt” Murphy (Shasta); grandchildren, Lauren Murphy, Jenna Murphy York (Andrew), Mason Dunn (Christina), Caroline Dunn Griffin (Thomas), Hayden Brophy, Julian Brophy, Declan Brophy, Cameron Murphy, Colton Murphy, and Deuce Murphy; great-grandchildren, Murphy Dunn and Presley Dunn; brother, Joe Sewell (Mary-d); sisters-in-law, Gail Sewell and Pam Sewell; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The Murphy family is thankful for the medical staff, hospital personnel, and Chaplain Les Martin at Methodist Medical Center for their loving care of Mary Lou during her recent hospitalization. They are grateful for the professional expertise of Dr. Cook, Dr. Singh, and Dr. Thompson while Mary Lou was their patient. The compassionate service of Covenant Hospice of East Tennessee and especially lead nurse, Katy, and CNA’s, Cynthia and McKenzie, was deeply appreciated as it helped make Mary Lou’s last month at home comfortable. Family friend, David Lovett also helped to lift spirits with his prayers and stories. In these difficult last few months, the spiritual support and love from Father Bailey Norman and Father Ashton Sims at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought Mary Lou and her family comfort, light, and God’s peace. The family especially appreciated the companionship and laughter that Corkie Staley brought to Mary Lou in the past 8 months of her life. Mary Lou cherished the many friends who brightened her days and added meaning to her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Choral Music Ministry C/O St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 212 N Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge TN 37830, https://onrealm.org/StStephensEpisc74108/-/form/give/now or Oak Ridge Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund C/O George Aylor, Treasurer, 336 Lewallen Hollow Lane, Clinton, TN 37716.

The family will host a memorial service at 4 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Mary Lou’s ashes will rest in the church’s memorial garden. A reception will be held after the service for friends and family in the church undercroft. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...