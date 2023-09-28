Mary Kate Smith, 88

Mary Kate Smith age 88, a resident of the Batley Community in Anderson County passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Powell. Mrs. Smith was born May 9, 1935, in Roane County. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
Mrs. Smith was employed as an office clerk at Edwards Air Force Base in California. She worked at Sprague Electric in Clinton. Mary Kate was a well-known as a seamstress and quilter in the surrounding areas.
She was preceded by her parents, Clifford Hatfield and Winnie Barnes Hatfield. Three Brothers Joe, Tommy, and David Hatfield. 4 Sisters Geneda Owens, Geraldine Latham, Pauline Johnson, and Lena Ruth Brooks.
Survived by her Husband Harold R. Smith of the Batley Community
Son David Glen Smith of Batley Community
Daughters: Sandra Lynn Cooper and husband Wendell of Powell
Sheila Ann Olsen and husband David of Jefferson City
Grandchildren: Kristy Moore and Chris Roberts of Halls
Issac and wife Bethany Cooper of Halls
Joseph and wife Jessica Birchfield of Church Hill, Kingsport TN
Alex Adkins of Clinton
Great Grandchildren: Savannah Moore, Gage Moore, Mia Cooper, Vince Birchfield
One Sister Janie Hardigree and two Brothers J.J. Hatfield and Maurice Hatfield.
Several Nieces and Nephews
Visitation will be held Friday, September 29, 2023, from 12:00 -1:00 pm at the Batley Baptist Church with Funeral to follow at 1:00 pm.
Burial will be at the Batley Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Garvin Walls officiating.
To leave a note for Mary Kate’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com