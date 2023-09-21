Mary J. Randall, Harriman

Mary J. Randall, age 79, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on October 27, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York. She had worked for the United States Postal Service for 27 years in Reno & Sparks, Nevada, and was a member of the US Postal Union. She was a proud member of ACLU, and also PETA. She loved elephants and was a huge animal rights activist. Mary was an avid gardener who enjoyed working in flowers, especially her roses. She was also a classic car enthusiast, a lover of all kinds of music, and enjoyed traveling locally and around the world. Preceded in death by her paternal father, Edward Vetere; mother & adopted father, Anna Troise & Frank Federico, Sr.; father of her children, Charles Braun, Sr.; granddaughter, Monica K. McKay; brother, Frank Federico, Jr.; sister, Michelle Cannon; fiancé, Randy Randall.

SURVIVORS

Children Richard & husband, James Braun-Dusenbery of Kingston

Charles R. Braun, Jr. & fiancé, Anna Pallan of South Bend, IN

Roberta L. Johnson & husband, Paul of Santa Rosa Valley, CA

Frank J. Braun of Harriman

Brother Joseph Federico of Texas

Grandchildren Jeremy D. McKay of West Minster, CO

Jacob Johnson of Santa Rosa Valley, CA

Titus C. Braun of Powell

Niece Alisa Spuls & husband, Richard of Seattle, WA

Nephew Dion Thurman & wife, Wendy of San Diego, CA

Great-nieces Lyndsey and Kylee

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm, Friday, September 22, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

